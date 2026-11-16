Former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Atiku Abubakar has taken a dig at the Presidency over a controversial image of a crowd at President Bola Tinubu’s Jos rally, which critics claimed was generated with artificial intelligence.

In a statement by his campaign’s Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku contrasted the image with the turnout at his rally in Potiskum, Yobe State.

According to Atiku, his campaign did not need to manufacture crowds.

“The Presidency may need artificial intelligence to conjure a crowd, but in Potiskum the people came out in flesh and blood, unfiltered, unedited and impossible to fabricate,” he said.

Making fun of the viral photo, he added, “The Presidency’s AI must have forgotten that crowds need seats and that people do not fly. Perhaps in Tinubu’s imaginary rally, the supporters were expected to hover through the speech.”

Atiku described the reception he received on arriving in Potiskum from Azare, Bauchi State, as overwhelming.

“The sea of heads, the joyful faces, the chants and the warmth of the people will remain in my heart,” he said.

He also thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni of the APC for providing a level playing field for his campaign.

The former Vice-President said he took the “Tinubu Must Go” chants at his rallies as a mandate for change. He pledged to take immediate steps to make life affordable if elected on January 16, 2027.

“That is my promise to our teeming supporters,” he said.

His campaign continues despite the November 5 court judgment voiding his nomination, which the ADC has appealed.