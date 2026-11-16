The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the 13 Northern states the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, is claiming for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are completely incorrect.

Naija News reports Wike said this on Monday while inaugurating the 466-member APC Presidential Campaign Council and Rainbow Coalition in the FCT.

Reacting to Amaechi’s claims that Atiku will win 13 northern states in the 2027 election, Wike said the former Minister of Transportation is deceiving himself.

He challenged Amaechi to go and test his popularity in Rivers State first, instead of counting states for Atiku from Abuja.

The minister also dismissed Amaechi’s argument that Atiku will win because he is the only major candidate from the North, stressing that such mathematics does not work in politics.

Wike said, “I hope the FCT is not part of the Northern states you’re counting for Atiku. Even the 13 states he’s claiming for Atiku are totally not correct. I hope he knows the FCT is for the APC.”

He told the council members that their job is not just to win, but to ensure opposition parties do not get 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT.

Wike emphasised that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has done enough in the FCT to convince voters, and the campaign council must take those achievements to every ward and every area council.