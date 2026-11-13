Stop Distracting Nigerians – NDC Tells Wike

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit back at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his remarks about singing the old national anthem at Peter Obi’s town hall meeting in Lagos.

The party, through the spokesperson of its National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Ikokwu, accused the minister of trying to divert attention from the country’s economic hardship.

Wike, speaking at a Rainbow Coalition meeting in Ogu-Bolo, Rivers State, criticised Obi for allegedly remaining seated during the current anthem but standing for the old one, describing it as an act of lawlessness that could divide the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Ikokwu said Wike’s political record made him the wrong person to preach unity.

She cited his role in the controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election in Rivers State and his dealings across the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

“You cannot be an arsonist in your own backyard and turn up elsewhere preaching fire safety,” she said.

“Minister Wike has no moral authority to lecture others on political tolerance, unity or responsible leadership. He should put his own house in order before attempting to police the conduct of others,” she added.

The NDC said the singing of the old anthem was not part of the programme but was started spontaneously by the audience.

Ikokwu added that the crowd also sang the current national anthem, as seen in another part of the video.

“It was not scripted, orchestrated or planned by anyone,” she said.

The party urged Wike to turn his attention to the economy and the rising cost of living.

“Minister Wike should stop distracting Nigerians from the gargantuan failures of the government he’s trying very hard to sell,” Ikokwu said.

“We need to focus on the issues that matter to Nigerians in this election — the economy, and the crippling hardship inflicted by the APC government,” she added.