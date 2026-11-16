How I Almost Lost My First Child Because Of Fake Baby Food – Wike’s Aide

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka has disclosed that his first child almost died after consuming fake SMA Gold baby food.

According to him, the child began to exhibit unusual reactions after consuming the counterfeit baby food.

He said the family subsequently switched to a cheaper baby food brand, which the child consumed for more than two years without accepting other cereals.

Naija News reports that Olayinka disclosed this in a post on Facebook.

He expressed concern over the growing danger posed by fake food products, beverages and drugs in the country.

The aide explained that although he initially preferred Cerelac for his child because it was the brand he grew up consuming, his wife opted for SMA Gold.

Condemning the activities of those involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit food, drinks and medicines, Olayinka described the practice as criminal and called for stringent punishment for offenders.

He wrote, “I still remember how I would have lost my first child because of FAKE SMA Gold.

“Na my wife kuku insist then that her child must eat SMA Gold. I told her me wey be the father, na Cerelac dem give me for just three months before Ogi entered.

“We noticed his reactions early enough and I had to carefully compare the empty cans of the ones he finished eating with the new ones and I discovered that some of the fonts were different.

“That’s how we changed his food to a cheaper one and for more two years, he didn’t eat any other food apart from the one we changed to. He didn’t even accept cereal then. Fake drugs, food and drinks producers deserve to dle by hanging.”