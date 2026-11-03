2027: Why Northern Governors Will Not Support Atiku – Wike’s Aide, Olayinka

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has said Northern Governors aiming to be President in 2031 will not support the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Olayinka, in an interview with AIT, urged Nigerians not to be misled into thinking Northern Governors will back Atiku in the forthcoming election.

According to Olayinka, many serving governors aiming to give the presidency a shot in 2031 will not risk supporting Atiku, who might stay for eight years if elected, and the power will return to the South.

He said, “Let us stop misguiding ourselves about the North, are you telling me that those aiming to be President in 2031 will support Atiku?

“People who want to be President, serving governors now who believe that in the next four years the presidency will come to the North and I can give it a try, so they would want Atiku to try so that they will wait for eight years of Atiku and the presidency will come back to the South? They will now wait for 16 years? They will not.”

Speaking on the Rainbow Coalition of his principal, Olayinka further claimed Nigerians across different political parties are supporting President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Olayinka emphasised that Wike is not the only politician supporting Tinubu.

He added, “Most people in other parties like APGA, Accord, even the APM that has a candidate have said they are supporting the President. So, it’s not just Wike but I understand because Wike is a name and a phenomenon and people must talk about him, but other people are doing the same thing that he is doing.

“Our collective goal is the second tenure of President Tinubu.”