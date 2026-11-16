Tinubu Pardons 78 Suspects Arrested Over Attack On His Convoy

The 78 persons arrested in connection with the stoning of President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade in Abuja have been released following a directive from the Presidency.

Naija News reports that the FCT Police Command disclosed this on Monday, confirming for the first time that the convoy was attacked after the President’s Juma’at prayer in Garki on Friday, November 13.

According to the command’s spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, some persons threw stones and other objects at the convoy as it left the mosque.

She said the attack damaged several vehicles and left some security personnel injured.

A joint security team led by the police responded swiftly, and further operations in the area raised the number of those arrested to 78.

Adeh said the Presidency subsequently directed that the suspects be cautioned and freed, after the President granted them clemency.

“The suspects are currently undergoing the necessary release processes,” she said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, cautioned political parties and their supporters against violence and inciting statements as the 2027 elections approach.

He directed divisional and tactical commanders to intensify patrols and remain alert. Residents were urged to report suspicious movements to the police on 08032003913 or 08061581938.

The confirmation contrasts with the earlier stance of presidential aide, O’tega Ogra, who had described reports of an attack on the President’s convoy as misleading and released a video of supporters cheering Tinubu.