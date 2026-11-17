A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has expressed displeasure over the recent ‘Bamayi’ protest in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the ‘Bamayi’ chants, which translate to ‘we don’t want’ in Hausa, were heard on November 13 after President Tinubu attended Friday prayers at the Shehu Shagari Mosque in the Garki area of Abuja.

Some protesters reportedly threw stones at the President’s convoy and destroyed APC campaign posters.

Speaking on the development during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Sowunmi questioned why security operatives failed to deal with the situation properly.

“I am disappointed, extremely disappointed that security is allowing that kind of joke to go on under the guise of people who are running democracy,” he said.

Sowunmi argued that Nigerians dissatisfied with a political candidate or campaign should express their opposition through the ballot box rather than resorting to violence.

“I expect people who have a point of view different from that of a campaign to wait until the day of election to exercise their franchise. But to be destroying people’s posters, to be carrying sticks and running up and down, that’s for barbarians, and I don’t expect any sane leader to do that,” he added.