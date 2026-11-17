A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, has advised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to reconsider his presidential ambition.

He claimed that Nigerians have already rejected Atiku’s ambition at the polls, given his repeated attempts to attain the presidency.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council, made the remarks on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Responding to a question about Atiku’s belief that he is better positioned than President Bola Tinubu to govern Nigeria, Sowunmi said, “well, he’s been saying that for a while, and Nigerians have been rejecting him.

“If you have done elections the number of times Waziri (Atiku) has done, there is something he himself must consider. At what point in time does he expect younger, sharper northern people to get tired or be fatigued at running around with him?”

The PDP chieftain, who was a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2023, also questioned the former vice president’s political calculations, noting that the North had already produced a president who governed for eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further questioned Atiku’s candidacy under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following a Federal High Court judgment nullifying the leadership of the caretaker committee led by former Senate President David Mark.

“As at today, he is not on the ballot. Because you appeal a case you lost in the lower court, does that mean you are going to win it? The bottom line is that, as at today, he is not their candidate,” he said.

He also accused Atiku of mishandling the dispute involving Gombe, describing his approach as an “emir complex”.

“Emirs don’t beg, emirs don’t visit people, call others. Emirs sit at home, and everybody comes to meet them. Yes, you can be an emir, but you can’t be an emir if you are looking for a ticket in another man’s party,” he added.