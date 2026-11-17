The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the opposition already knows it cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He stated that the opposition is deliberately fomenting trouble to make it appear like Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer, is responsible for political violence ahead of the 2027 elections

Naija News reports that the Minister made the allegation on Monday during the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in the FCT at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Several persons have been injured and fatalities recorded during attacks on political campaign activities ahead of the elections.

However, Wike stated that the opposition is to blame for the crisis.

He expressed confidence in the APC’s chances in the upcoming elections, claiming that opposition parties knew they had already lost and were creating political tension to discredit the ruling party.

“You have what it takes to win this election. The other parties know. Let me just tell you the simple truth. The other parties know they have lost the election.

“What are they doing now? What they are doing now is to foment crisis, foment problems to make it look as if it is the government; it is the presidential candidate of the APC party who is fomenting trouble.

“They [opposition] are the ones causing trouble. You (APC PCC) don’t need to cause trouble because you have already won the election,” Wike told the APC members.