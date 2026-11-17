The Fountain of Life Church has rejected reports announcing the removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as its senior pastor.

The church made its position known in a statement published on its official Instagram page on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Naija News reports that the church described the reported removal as invalid, saying the announcement did not represent a constitutionally approved decision of its Board of Trustees.

It explained that the announcement came from some individuals who had formed a group identifying themselves as concerned members of the board and were allegedly acting outside the church’s constitution.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to media reports alleging that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has been removed as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

“We categorically reject this purported decision and wish to clarify that the announcement does not represent a constitutionally valid decision of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

“Rather, it represents the position of certain individuals who have constituted themselves into a group describing itself as ‘Concerned Members of the Board’ and who continue to act outside the constitutional framework governing the Church.

“It is important to place on record that, as far back as 14 March 2026, these Trustees were formally called upon to resign from the Board on account of their repeated and flagrant violations of the Church’s Constitution and its founding principles and objectives.

“That communication was duly delivered to and acknowledged by the Trustees concerned, and one of the Trustees subsequently tendered a resignation following that communication.

“Regrettably, rather than address the constitutional concerns raised, the remaining individuals have continued to undertake actions purporting to bind the Church without complying with its governing Constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

“His appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2023, and no constitutionally valid decision removing him from either office has been established.

“The Constitution remains the governing instrument of the Church. No individual or group of individuals can substitute their preferences for the express provisions of that Constitution.

“We therefore call upon members of the Church, the media, and the general public to distinguish between the pronouncements of these individuals and the constitutionally authorised position of The Fountain of Life Church.”