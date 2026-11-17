The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos State has removed Jimmy Odukoya from the role of senior pastor.

Naija News reports that, in a statement on Tuesday, the Church’s Board of Trustees said Jimmy’s appointment went against the wishes of his late father and the Church’s founder, Taiwo Odukoya.

The Church’s Board of Trustees emphasised that Pastor Jimmy’s removal followed a careful consideration of the Church’s constitution and a review of Taiwo’s recorded instructions before his demise in 2023.

The Church’s Board said its decision is necessary to uphold the Church’s Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder, and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements he established.

The statement reads, “The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church (the “Church”) wishes to inform members of the Church, and the general public, of the outcome of its deliberations on the Church’s leadership and succession arrangements.

“Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023.

“Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognized as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately.”

“The decision is necessary to uphold the Church’s Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements established by him. It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church”.