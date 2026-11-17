Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 17th November, 2026.

The 78 persons arrested in connection with the stoning of President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade in Abuja have been released following a directive from the Presidency.

Naija News reports that the FCT Police Command disclosed this on Monday, confirming for the first time that the convoy was attacked after the President’s Juma’at prayer in Garki on Friday, November 13.

According to the command’s spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, some persons threw stones and other objects at the convoy as it left the mosque.

She said the attack damaged several vehicles and left some security personnel injured.

A joint security team led by the police responded swiftly, and further operations in the area raised the number of those arrested to 78.

Adeh said the Presidency subsequently directed that the suspects be cautioned and freed, after the President granted them clemency.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has launched an attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as an attention seeker.

Fayose claimed that Obasanjo is overrated and that he believes no one could be better than him.

Naija News reports that the former Governor made the claim on Monday during an interview on TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout, where he reacted to Obasanjo’s criticism of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, particularly his claim that the reforms had significantly worsened the living conditions of Nigerians.

Fayose accused Obasanjo of always criticising successive administrations, including those of former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

He claimed that Obasanjo’s influence is overrated, citing what he described as unsuccessful efforts to secure political support for his daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo.

Fayose claimed Obasanjo had approached former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, to help persuade him to support his daughter’s governorship ambition.

The former Governor, however, added that Obasanjo had the right to criticise those in government but insisted that such criticism should be accompanied by practical solutions.

Former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Atiku Abubakar has taken a dig at the Presidency over a controversial image of a crowd at President Bola Tinubu’s Jos rally, which critics claimed was generated with artificial intelligence.

In a statement by his campaign’s Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku contrasted the image with the turnout at his rally in Potiskum, Yobe State.

According to Atiku, his campaign did not need to manufacture crowds.

Making fun of the viral photo, he added, “The Presidency’s AI must have forgotten that crowds need seats and that people do not fly. Perhaps in Tinubu’s imaginary rally, the supporters were expected to hover through the speech.”

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has said the biggest incentive for a free and fair election in the 2027 polls is the “rig and die” warning.

Naija News reports that some opposition figures have issued the warning to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and its officials against rigging the forthcoming election.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Amadi said the threat of death through jungle justice deters rigging.

According to Amadi, prevention is better than cure because security agencies and the INEC are not prepared to prevent electoral malpractices in 2027.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% recorded in September.

Naija News reports that the figures are based on the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The October inflation rate also declined by 4.91 percentage points from 18.97% recorded in October 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in October 2026 was 0.43%, which was 0.38% higher than the rate recorded in September 2026 (0.06%). This means that in October 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2026, according to the NBS statistics.

The bureau added that the food inflation rate in October 2026 was 19.13% year-on-year and -0.75% month-on-month.

Six presidential candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), will meet in Abuja on November 23 to discuss plans to unite against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reports that opposition coalition leader, Salihu Lukman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Lukman said the candidates were expected to discuss strategies for rallying their supporters behind a single candidate to challenge the President in the January 16, 2027, election.

He said the meeting aimed to secure the commitment of the six candidates to building a united opposition.

The coalition leader described the summit as a decisive step towards a united, credible and purposeful opposition.

Lukman argued that democracy could not thrive if the ruling party tried to control both election outcomes and the composition of the opposition.

Six Nigerian music stars have secured nominations for the 69th edition of the Grammy Awards.

Naija News reports that the nominees are Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake and Ayra Starr.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The Nigerian artistes earned recognition in four categories, including Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance and Best R&B Song.

Tems emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading contenders after securing nominations in multiple categories, while Davido, Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr also received recognition for their individual works and collaborations.

In the Best Global Music Album category, three Nigerian artistes earned nominations for their respective projects.

Davido received a nomination for his album, Oriadé, while Ayra Starr made the list with Starrgirl. Tems also secured a place in the category with her album, Love Is a Kingdom.

Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he is afraid of marriage and romantic relationships.

The entertainer made this known during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Mr Macaroni explained that spending a long time without being in a relationship had made it challenging for him to adjust to the demands of having a partner.

He also said that maintaining regular communication and giving someone constant attention were among the things he struggled with.

The comedian disclosed that he had been communicating with a woman he genuinely cared about but was still uncertain about taking the relationship to the next level.

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has called for Gianni Infantino to step down as FIFA president, saying a change in leadership would benefit world football.

Klopp criticised Infantino’s leadership amid growing controversy over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought to sell stakes in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The former Liverpool manager said football needed a new leader at the helm of its world governing body, questioning whether Infantino had improved on the administration of his predecessor, Sepp Blatter.

Infantino became FIFA president in February 2016 after Blatter resigned the previous year following a corruption scandal. He is seeking another term in March but has faced increasing criticism following the collapse of the FFE proposal.

The Olympic Eagles of Nigeria have made two late changes to their squad ahead of Tuesday’s crucial second-leg encounter against DR Congo in the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Naija News gathered that Bendel Insurance forward Alex Oweilayefa and Warri Wolves midfielder Lucky Oraro have joined the squad as replacements for Zadok Yohanna and Daniel Daga, who will miss the return fixture at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Yohanna picked up an injury during Nigeria’s 2-0 first-leg defeat in Lubumbashi on Friday. The Brighton winger was forced off in the 25th minute and has returned to England for medical assessment and treatment.

Daga, who started the encounter, also withdrew after his club, Molde FK, requested his release ahead of Friday’s Eliteserien fixture against Bodø/Glimt.

Oweilayefa and Oraro linked up with the team after the Olympic Eagles arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday. The squad subsequently travelled to their camp in Ijebu Ode.

Both players are expected to participate in Monday’s official training session scheduled for 2.30 pm as the team steps up preparations for the decisive encounter.

That’s the top Nigerian N ewspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian N ews on Naija News . See you again tomorrow.