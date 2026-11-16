Jurgen Klopp Calls For Infantino’s Removal As FIFA President

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has called for Gianni Infantino to step down as FIFA president, saying a change in leadership would benefit world football.

Klopp criticised Infantino’s leadership amid growing controversy over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought to sell stakes in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The former Liverpool manager said football needed a new leader at the helm of its world governing body, questioning whether Infantino had improved on the administration of his predecessor, Sepp Blatter.

“I’ve been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense,” Klopp said.

“I didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that.”

He added: “Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job.”

Infantino became FIFA president in February 2016 after Blatter resigned the previous year following a corruption scandal. He is seeking another term in March but has faced increasing criticism following the collapse of the FFE proposal.

Naija News reports that Infantino apologised to the FIFA Council over the plan but continues to face calls to release related documents and provide further explanations.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, has emerged as one of his strongest critics, repeatedly demanding his resignation. The organisation has also initiated criminal legal proceedings against him and filed claims in three United States courts seeking access to documents relating to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Wednesday is the deadline for candidates to formally declare their intention to contest the presidential election.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s head of global development, has ruled himself out of the race, while UEFA is reportedly searching for an alternative candidate.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega declared his intention to contest the election in October, while Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has also expressed interest.

Klopp insisted that FIFA needed a president focused on football’s future rather than financial interests.

“There are people who truly care about the future of football – people who aren’t driven by financial interests,” he said.

“If someone like that were to step up – if someone like that were to become president – I think that would be a significant improvement.

“There are surely people who care deeply about the future of football and have no financial interests in it.”