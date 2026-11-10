Ex-Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger To Challenge Infatino For FIFA Presidency

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering a move to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, with a final decision expected this week.

Naija News learnt that Wenger, 77, is receiving pressure from key football stakeholders, including the European football governing body, UEFA, to contest the position ahead of the November 18 deadline.

The Frenchman has been FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development since November 2019 and is seen as one of the respected figures in world football.

His possible decision to join the race comes as his current contract with FIFA is expected to expire at the end of 2026. Although FIFA wants him to continue in the role, a decision to challenge Infantino could make that difficult.

Infantino’s leadership has faced criticism in recent months following the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which would have allowed private investors to buy a stake in FIFA’s commercial operations, including the World Cup.

The proposal was later withdrawn, leading to calls for the FIFA president to step down.

Wenger distanced himself from the plan in a statement released on August 4, saying he had no involvement in its development and only learnt about it through media reports.

He described the decision to withdraw the proposal as necessary, adding that he believed FIFA should remain independent and operate with transparency and integrity.

The former Arsenal manager was also absent from a FIFA Management Committee meeting in Rabat, Morocco, on August 5, where the organisation’s leadership showed support for Infantino.

However, Wenger and Infantino were seen together in Baku, Azerbaijan, in late October during the first Under-15 World Cup and Festival.

Despite Wenger’s strong reputation in Europe, defeating Infantino could prove difficult.

The FIFA president still enjoys support across Africa, the Caribbean, South America and the Middle East. He has also received backing from the Asian Football Confederation.

UEFA is reportedly considering other possible candidates and is expected to support one person before the November 18 deadline.

Any candidate backed by UEFA must first receive approval from its Executive Committee and European national associations.

Meanwhile, Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima last week announced his intention to challenge Infantino.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega had also declared his interest in the FIFA presidential race in October.

Under FIFA rules, anyone seeking to contest the presidency must secure the support of at least five national football associations.

Candidates who meet the requirements will need at least 106 votes from FIFA’s 211 member associations to defeat Infantino at the FIFA Congress scheduled for March.

FIFA has been contacted for comments on the possible development.