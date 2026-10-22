FIFA Appoints Normalisation Committee To Manage Nigeria’s Football

FIFA has approved the appointment of a normalisation committee to manage the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) pending fresh elections to its executive committee.

The NFF announced the decision in a statement issued by its Communications Department earlier today, October 22, following approval by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

In a letter signed by FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström and addressed to Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, FIFA said it would appoint members of the committee jointly with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“The normalisation committee shall consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and CAF as soon as possible,” the letter stated.

The committee will remain in office until it completes its assigned responsibilities, with 31 May 2027 set as the deadline for the end of its tenure.

FIFA also ruled that members of the committee would not be eligible to contest any position in the forthcoming NFF elections.

“None of the members of the normalisation committee will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the upcoming NFF elections under any circumstances,” the letter added.

Until FIFA and CAF appoint the committee, the NFF secretariat will continue to handle the federation’s daily administration and oversee Nigerian football.

Naija News reports that the decision follows a leadership crisis at the NFF, which intensified on 27 August 2026 when President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and other executive committee members resigned amid criticism over Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons’ failure to qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The resignations created a leadership vacuum and disrupted preparations for the NFF elections scheduled for 27 September.

The normalisation committee is expected to restore administrative stability, carry out its assigned responsibilities and oversee the process leading to the election of a new NFF executive committee.