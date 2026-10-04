CAF Confirms Lagos As Host City For 2026 Awards

Lagos will once again take centre stage in African football as the city has been confirmed to host the 2026 CAF Awards on Monday, December 7.

Naija News reports that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the prestigious ceremony will be held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in Iganmu, formerly known as the National Theatre.

It will be the fourth time Lagos will host the CAF Awards, having previously staged the ceremony in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

The annual event is expected to attract leading figures in African football, including top players, coaches, administrators and other stakeholders.

The ceremony will recognise outstanding performances and contributions to football across the continent.

Nigeria will also host another major CAF event before the awards ceremony.

The CAF Ordinary General Assembly is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (BTICC) in Abuja.

Hosting both events further places Nigeria at the centre of major CAF activities in 2026.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has called for greater consistency and a stronger structure within the Nigeria national team if they are to compete successfully at the highest level of international football.

Nigeria have endured a difficult period in recent years, missing the last two FIFA World Cup tournaments and making an unconvincing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The three-time African champions opened their qualifying campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Madagascar before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their second match.

Troost-Ekong believes the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), coaching staff and players must work with greater consistency to help the team fulfil its potential.

“We are at a point where we need to see some consistency, I think, from the top down; from the federation to the coach to this group of players,” Troost-Ekong told beIN SPORTS.

The former Watford defender acknowledged that Nigeria has plenty of talented players but said the team needs a clear, stable structure to make the most of its resources.

“I think the talent is there in abundance. What we see now is still some uncertainty about how things are prepared for the team,” said Troost-Ekong.

“Appointing Eric Chelle for the long term has been a great thing to do. He’s also in charge of the Olympic team, so he understands the young players coming through.”

Troost-Ekong also warned that Nigeria cannot depend on individual talent alone and must build a stronger foundation around the team.