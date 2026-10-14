Motsepe Faces Pressure As Eto’o Emerges As Potential CAF Presidency Challenger

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe faces growing scrutiny over his leadership, with former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o and other football officials reportedly considering a challenge for the presidency.

A report published by The Guardian on Tuesday said concerns about Motsepe’s leadership had intensified following his decision to reverse plans to hold the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years and restore the tournament’s traditional two-year cycle.

According to journalists Ed Aarons and Romain Molina, CAF is expected to confirm the proposed reversal at its executive committee meeting in Abidjan next month, just 10 months after the confederation announced plans to adopt a four-year cycle.

Although the proposed change reportedly enjoys widespread support among African football officials, several sources have questioned Motsepe’s handling of the decision and its implications for trust in his leadership.

“Most national association presidents are said to have been unaware that Motsepe intended to announce the proposed change to AFCON’s frequency until the issue was raised at a strategic conference in Cape Verde last week,” the report stated.

Motsepe has also confirmed that he will not seek a third term when his tenure expires in 2029.

At the Cape Verde conference, the South African billionaire pledged Africa’s “unconditional support” for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s re-election in March, claiming to speak on behalf of all 54 CAF member associations.

However, The Guardian reported that between 10 and 15 member associations were considering voting against Infantino, despite his continued popularity across the continent.

Eto’o, who heads the Cameroon Football Federation and serves on CAF’s executive committee, is among those reportedly considering a presidential challenge.

Other potential contenders include Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya, Côte d’Ivoire’s Yacine Idriss Diallo and Djibouti’s FIFA Council member Souleiman Waberi. The report also suggested that candidates from southern Africa could enter the race.

Motsepe’s potential challengers are reportedly seeking Infantino’s backing if the CAF president leaves office before his tenure ends.

“Sources indicate that Infantino could hold the key to whether Motsepe continues,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, CAF’s finances and commercial arrangements have attracted scrutiny. Motsepe reportedly pledged to increase annual distributions to member associations to about $700,000 each, while payments to executive committee members for attending meetings were also said to have risen.

The confederation’s broadcasting arrangements remain another concern, with its deal with IMG due to expire after the 2027 AFCON.

Questions have also emerged over preparations by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to host the 2027 tournament in June and July. Some sources reportedly believe the competition could be postponed until the Christmas and New Year period.

A CAF spokesperson told The Guardian that negotiations over broadcast rights were ongoing and that no rights had been awarded.