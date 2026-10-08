Ceferin To Seek Fourth Term As UEFA President

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will stand for a fourth term as head of European football’s governing body after accepting a request from the continent’s national associations.

The Slovenian announced his decision at a meeting of all 55 UEFA member association chiefs in Berlin, reversing his previous position that he would not seek re-election. Ceferin, who was first elected in 2016, had made that position clear in February 2024 amid controversy over changes to UEFA’s statutes that allowed him to serve a fourth term.

The 58-year-old said he had accepted the request because he believes there is still important work to complete. “I want to thank the national associations for their trust,” Ceferin said.

“We have faced extraordinary challenges over the past years, and we have faced them as one team. There is still important work ahead, and I have therefore accepted their request.

“My ambition remains the same: to keep European football united, make our game stronger and leave Uefa ready for the next generation.”

Ceferin’s decision comes as UEFA steps up its opposition to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is expected to seek another term in March. Ceferin has ruled out challenging Infantino himself but wants UEFA to help identify a candidate who can unite world football.

Naija News reports that former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has expressed an intention to stand, although he still needs the required support to appear on the ballot.

UEFA and 54 of its 55 national associations, with Azerbaijan the only exception, also agreed on a 14-point plan for FIFA reform. The proposals seek to reduce the direct powers of the FIFA president, strengthen the independence of ethics and disciplinary bodies and prevent presidential or executive interference in oversight structures.

UEFA also called for at least $10 million in additional funding for each of FIFA’s 211 member associations and said FIFA resources must not serve personal or electoral interests.