UEFA Confirms Venues For Major European Finals From 2027 To 2029

The European football governing body, UEFA, has confirmed the stadiums that will host the finals of its major club competitions between 2027 and 2029, with several iconic European venues selected for the showpiece matches.

The confirmed list covers the UEFA Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup, with Munich, Barcelona, Lyon, Cardiff, Bucharest, Belgrade, Turin, Budapest, Amsterdam and Astana set to host finals.

Naija News gathered that the 2028 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Munich Football Arena, home of German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, while Barcelona’s Camp Nou will stage the 2029 final.

For the Women’s Champions League, Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon-Décines will host the 2028 final, before the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff stages the 2029 showpiece.

The Europa League finals will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest in 2028 and the National Stadium in Belgrade in 2029.

Italy and Hungary will host the Conference League finals in consecutive years. Juventus Stadium in Turin will stage the 2028 final, while Puskás Aréna in Budapest will host the 2029 edition.

UEFA has also selected venues for the Super Cup, with the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam hosting the 2027 fixture and Astana Arena in Kazakhstan staging the 2028 edition.