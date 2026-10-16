CAF Delegation Arrives In Nigeria For Final Inspection Ahead Of Assembly, Awards

A 15-member Confederation of African Football (CAF) delegation is expected to arrive in Nigeria later today, October 16, for a final inspection of facilities ahead of the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the 2026 CAF Awards.

The delegation which will be led by CAF Head of Safety and Security, Dr Christian Emeruwa, will assess venues and other arrangements in Lagos and Abuja to ensure they meet the requirements for hosting the two continental events.

In Lagos, the officials will inspect the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, Eko Hotel and Suites, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport. They will also meet representatives of the Lagos State Government.

The delegation will subsequently travel to Abuja to inspect the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. It will also pay courtesy visits to the Chairman and Director-General of the National Sports Commission.

A six-member Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) delegation, led by Dr Ademola Olajire, will accompany the CAF officials throughout the inspection.

The visit follows an initial inspection conducted from 31 July to 4 August, during which baseline operational agreements were established.

The final assessment will focus on confirming the readiness of facilities, security arrangements and logistics ahead of both events.

The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly is scheduled to take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja on Saturday, 21 November, while the 2026 CAF Awards will be held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in Lagos on Monday, 7 December.