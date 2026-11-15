Ex-Arsenal Manager Rules Himself Out Of FIFA Presidential Election

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has ruled himself out of the FIFA presidential election, boosting incumbent Gianni Infantino’s chances of securing a fourth term in office.

Naija News reports that Wenger, who serves as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, had considered challenging Infantino but has decided against entering the race, according to BBC.

His decision comes amid growing opposition to Infantino following the collapse of his plan to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, had been expected to support Wenger if he decided to contest the presidency. However, French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Saturday that the former Arsenal manager was unlikely to challenge his boss.

Wenger commands considerable respect across the football community, and his withdrawal represents a setback for those hoping to prevent Infantino from securing another term.

An influential figure among stakeholders opposed to the FIFA president described Wenger’s decision as “a real shame”.

“Even if not perfect, I do think he could have galvanized many around the world,” a source told BBC Sport.

Despite Wenger’s withdrawal, UEFA is reportedly searching for an alternative candidate ahead of Wednesday’s nomination deadline.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega became the first candidate to declare his intention to contest the election in October, while Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has also expressed interest.

However, the 68-year-old Tashima had yet to secure the five endorsements required from member associations before Wednesday’s deadline, although he was “still fighting hard”.

Wenger has traditionally maintained a close relationship with Infantino but previously distanced himself from the abandoned World Cup investment plan.

“I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports,” Wenger said at the time.

“The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent Fifa that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity.”

Meanwhile, Infantino continues to enjoy strong support from football associations across South America, Africa and Asia.

The FIFA president recently insisted that he had the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of world football as he seeks another term in office.