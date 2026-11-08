Infantino Hails Flamingos After Historic U-17 Women’s World Cup Win

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos after they made history by winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday’s final at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, becoming the first African nation to win the competition.

Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku gave Nigeria a two-goal lead before Fuki Ito pulled one back for Japan. However, the Nigerian side held on to secure the historic win.

Reacting to the achievement, Infantino praised the Flamingos for their impressive performances throughout the tournament, describing their triumph as well deserved.

“Congratulations to Nigeria, world champion U-17 Women’s World Cup of FIFA here in Rabat. First African team to ever win a (FIFA) Women’s U-17 World Cup, so many congratulations to Nigeria. Well deserved in the final,” Infantino said.

The FIFA president also congratulated Japan for finishing as runners-up and DPR Korea for securing the bronze medal.

“Congratulations to Japan as well, great tournament, silver medal. And DPR Korea, bronze medalists at this beautiful (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup,” he added.

The win made Nigeria the first African country to lift the trophy since the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup began in 2008.