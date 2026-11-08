Umejiaku Wins Golden Ball At 2026 U-17 Women’s World Cup [See Other Winners]

Nigeria’s Oluebube Umejiaku has won the adidas Golden Ball award as the best player of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup following the Flamingos’ historic triumph in Morocco on Saturday, November 6, 2026.

Umejiaku received the award after helping Nigeria defeat Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat to become the first African nation to win the competition.

The forward scored Nigeria’s second goal in the final, taking her tally to four goals in the tournament.

DPR Korea’s Yu Jong-hyang finished second in the best player category to claim the Silver Ball, while Japan’s Fuki Ito received the Bronze Ball.

Meanwhile, United States forward Maddie DiMaria won the adidas Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s highest scorer with 12 goals.

Yu claimed the Silver Boot, while her DPR Korea teammate Ri Ui-gyong received the Bronze Boot.

DPR Korea goalkeeper Kim Son-gyong won the adidas Golden Glove as the tournament’s best goalkeeper, while Japan received the FIFA Fair Play Trophy despite losing the final.

Complete List Of 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Award Winners

1. adidas Golden Ball (Best Player): Oluebube Umejiaku (Nigeria)

2. adidas Silver Ball: Yu Jong-hyang (DPR Korea)

3. adidas Bronze Ball: Fuki Ito (Japan)

4. adidas Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Maddie DiMaria (USA, 12 goals)

5. adidas Silver Boot: Yu Jong-hyang (DPR Korea)

6. adidas Bronze Boot: Ri Ui-gyong (DPR Korea)

7. adidas Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Kim Son-gyong (DPR Korea)

8. FIFA Fair Play Trophy: Japan,