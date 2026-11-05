Japan’s Kozo Tashima To Challenge Infantino For FIFA Presidency

Japan Football Association (JFA) honorary president Kozo Tashima has declared his intention to challenge Gianni Infantino in next year’s FIFA presidential election.

The 68-year-old former footballer and coach, who currently serves on the FIFA Council, announced his decision with the backing of the JFA.

Tashima said he wants to promote integrity, transparency and high ethical standards in world football, drawing on the principles that have shaped Japanese football over the years.

“I believe it is important to clearly communicate to the world of football the integrity, soundness, and high moral standards that Japanese football has cherished and built up over the years,” he said.

“I have decided to run for Fifa presidential election in order to convey this philosophy to the world and contribute to a better future for football.

“I will take on this challenge with strong determination, making use of the experience I have cultivated so far, and contributing to the further development of world football.”

His announcement comes amid scrutiny of Infantino’s leadership following the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Naija News reports that FIFA abandoned the proposal in late July after facing widespread opposition from stakeholders across the football community.

However, Infantino received a boost to his re-election campaign after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) endorsed his bid, following a change of position by its president, Sheikh Salman.

The FIFA president also told BBC Sport In October that he had the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of world football as he seeks a fourth term.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega became the first candidate to announce his intention to challenge Infantino in October, with Tashima now joining the race.

JFA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto welcomed Tashima’s decision, describing it as an opportunity to contribute to the development of world football and showcase the values of Japanese football.

Candidates have until 18 November to declare their intention to contest the election. However, Tashima and other aspirants must secure nominations from at least five FIFA member associations to qualify for the presidential race.