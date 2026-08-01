FIFA Shelves Forward Enterprise Project After Massive Backlash

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has withdrawn its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise project after consultations with Member Associations and other football stakeholders revealed that the initiative had become divisive.

Naija News understands that the decision was announced in a statement published on FIFA’s official X account on Friday and attributed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

According to FIFA, the project was originally designed to strengthen Member Associations and accelerate football development worldwide, particularly in countries requiring greater financial and institutional support.

“The FIFA Forward Enterprise project was intended to provide a basis for further strengthening our FIFA Member Associations and our sport worldwide, especially in those countries where support is most needed,” the statement said.

FIFA explained that the proposal was never intended to proceed without broad backing from its Member Associations and key football stakeholders.

The governing body noted that from the outset, the initiative was made subject to an extensive consultation process involving the FIFA Council, the six continental confederations and other stakeholders.

“And more so, as we said from the outset, to do this only if a majority of the FIFA Member Associations were in support and always subject to a consultation process with them, the FIFA Council, the Confederations and wider stakeholders,” the statement added.

However, feedback received during the consultations indicated that the proposal had generated significant disagreement within the global football community.

“Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place.

“Our purpose has always been – and will always be – to unite and improve,” FIFA stated.

Following the outcome of the consultations, FIFA confirmed that the Forward Enterprise proposal would not be implemented.

“As a result, this proposal will not proceed,” the statement said.

Infantino added that the organisation would now focus on restoring consensus among its stakeholders while continuing efforts to expand football development across the world.

“Moving forward, my intent is to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in our game, and with the objective to continue growing football everywhere, particularly in those countries that mostly need our support,” he said.