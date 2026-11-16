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I’m Scared Of Marriage, I’m Not Sure I Can Handle It – Mr Macaroni

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Mr Macaroni
Mr Macaroni

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, said he fears marriage and romantic relationships during Sunday’s In My Opinion podcast.
  • Mr Macaroni said his long period without a relationship had made it difficult to adjust to regular communication and giving a partner constant attention.
  • Mr Macaroni said he was communicating with a woman he genuinely cared about but remained unsure about taking the relationship to the next level.

Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he is afraid of marriage and romantic relationships.

The entertainer made this known during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Mr Macaroni explained that spending a long time without being in a relationship had made it challenging for him to adjust to the demands of having a partner.

He also said that maintaining regular communication and giving someone constant attention were among the things he struggled with.

The comedian disclosed that he had been communicating with a woman he genuinely cared about but was still uncertain about taking the relationship to the next level.

He said: “I’m so scared of marriage, relationships. I’ve been single for so long. But the truth is, I don’t know how to do it anymore. I’m not sure. And when I say do it, I mean the constant calls. A part of me wants it. A part of me knows that I care for this person, but some days I just want to be left alone.

“I always think that it is totally unfair to say to someone that you love them, but you’re not willing to commit all the way through. If you say you want to be with someone, you have responsibility. I think it’s not because of my career. I think it’s just because it’s been so long.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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