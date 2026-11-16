I’m Scared Of Marriage, I’m Not Sure I Can Handle It – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he is afraid of marriage and romantic relationships.

The entertainer made this known during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Mr Macaroni explained that spending a long time without being in a relationship had made it challenging for him to adjust to the demands of having a partner.

He also said that maintaining regular communication and giving someone constant attention were among the things he struggled with.

The comedian disclosed that he had been communicating with a woman he genuinely cared about but was still uncertain about taking the relationship to the next level.

He said: “I’m so scared of marriage, relationships. I’ve been single for so long. But the truth is, I don’t know how to do it anymore. I’m not sure. And when I say do it, I mean the constant calls. A part of me wants it. A part of me knows that I care for this person, but some days I just want to be left alone.

“I always think that it is totally unfair to say to someone that you love them, but you’re not willing to commit all the way through. If you say you want to be with someone, you have responsibility. I think it’s not because of my career. I think it’s just because it’s been so long.”