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I May Turn Gay And Get A Girlfriend – Phyna Speaks On Her Love Life

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Phyna
Phyna

Key Takeaways

  • Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna Otabor said during a Twitch livestream that she is currently not interested in a serious relationship with a man.
  • Phyna said she believes sexual intimacy is the only thing a man can offer her at this stage of her life.
  • Phyna also raised the possibility of becoming a tomboy and dating a woman during the livestream.

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna Otabor has revealed why she is currently not interested in pursuing a serious relationship with a man.

Speaking during a livestream on Twitch, the reality TV star said she believes men have little to offer her at this stage of her life apart from sexual intimacy.

According to the actress, sexual intimacy is currently the only thing she feels a man can bring into her life.

Naija News reports that she also opened up about how circumcision has affected her sexual experiences.

She explained that she does not always experience spontaneous sexual desire and sometimes has to consciously put herself in the mood before enjoying intimate moments.

The reality TV star also said she might consider becoming a tomboy and dating a woman.

She said: “The only thing a boy can literally offer me right now is sex, that’s it, nothing else. I was circumcised, so I don’t get horny most of the time unless I put my mind and heart to it. Sometimes, I can just sit down and wish I am kissing someone, and that’s me putting my mind to it. Maybe I will just turn gay or become a tomboy and have a girlfriend.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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