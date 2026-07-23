‘Women Who Got Married In Their 20s Regretting It Now’ – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian Media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has claimed that most of the women who got married in their 20s end up regretting it.

Naija News reports that Toke made this known in a recent episode of her podcast, ‘Toke Moment’, with guest Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tacha.

Toke Makinwa said it is not ideal for women to get married in their 20s, stressing that most women are still discovering themselves at that age and do not even know how to make better decisions yet.

She said, “Women have no business getting married in their 20s… You don’t even know yourself yet. Those who did are regretting it now. Even those who are still married if they are being honest, they will tell you that they shouldn’t have rushed it.”

Tacha added, “My mum says marriage is like an institution. Those inside want to get out, those outside can’t wait to get in.”

Meanwhile, Toke Makinwa has faulted claims that modern Nigerian women are overly materialistic or mostly interested in relationships for financial gain.

Makinwa argued that romantic relationships between men and women had always involved some form of exchange, adding that the trend did not begin with modern Nigerian women.

Speaking during a recent episode of the MENtality podcast hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Makinwa said relationships had been transactional “from time immemorial.”

She said, “From time immemorial, a relationship between a man and a woman has always been transactional, right from the Garden of Eden, right from our parents’ days. And the degree at which it is happening now, I will blame the men. Sometimes, that [financial benefits] is all men have to offer.”