Six Nigerian music stars have secured nominations for the 69th edition of the Grammy Awards.

Naija News reports that the nominees are Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake and Ayra Starr.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The Nigerian artistes earned recognition in four categories, including Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance and Best R&B Song.

Tems emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading contenders after securing nominations in multiple categories, while Davido, Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr also received recognition for their individual works and collaborations.

In the Best Global Music Album category, three Nigerian artistes earned nominations for their respective projects.

Davido received a nomination for his album, Oriadé, while Ayra Starr made the list with Starrgirl. Tems also secured a place in the category with her album, Love Is a Kingdom.

They will compete against Brazilian singer Anitta, whose album EQUILIBRIVM was nominated, and Beninese music veteran Angélique Kidjo, who earned recognition for her project, Hope!!.

The Best African Music Performance category also features a strong Nigerian presence.

Asake earned a nomination for his song Gratitude, while his collaboration with Wizkid, Jogodo, also secured a place among the contenders.

Tems received recognition for Big Daddy, while Ayra Starr made the list through her collaboration with Angélique Kidjo on Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?).

The only entry in the category without a Nigerian artiste is No Tradition, No Africa by Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni.

Tems also earned a nomination in the Best R&B Song category for her song What You Need.

She will compete against Victoria Monét’s Let Me, Leon Thomas’ My Muse, Kehlani’s Out The Window and Jill Scott’s Pressha.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for Dai Dai, his collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira.

The song will compete against Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha, Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya and Alex E. Chávez, Bando [Orchestral] by Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo, and Porcelana by Rosalía and Dougie F.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, with streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu.

The eligibility period for the awards covers music released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026.

Final voting by Grammy members is scheduled to take place from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.