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Not Every Relationship Has To Be Public – Davido Speaks On Bond With Rema

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Rema, Davido
Rema, Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Davido said he has a close relationship with Rema and explained that not every friendship needs to be public.
  • Davido told The Boy From Ojo that Rema sometimes calls him for hour-long conversations about life, rather than music.
  • Davido said they have not recorded a song together but could collaborate in future, while Rema dismissed rumours of a feud between them.

Afrobeats singer Davido has spoken on his relationship with fellow music star Rema, revealing that they regularly communicate over the phone.

Naija News reports that the DMW boss in an interview with The Boy From Ojo, disclosed that Rema sometimes calls him and they spend as much as an hour discussing different aspects of life.

He described Rema as a respectful person and referred to him as his Edo brother.

He stated that although they have not worked together in the studio, he would not rule out the possibility of releasing a song with Rema in the future.

He said: “Rema is my Edo brother. We have a great relationship and talk for an hour whenever he calls. Not every relationship has to be public. He’s very respectful, and our convos are about life, not music. We haven’t recorded a song yet, but that could happen in the future.

“People don’t know that me and Rema have a great relationship, like bro literally be calling me talking for like one hour.”

In other news, Rema, has addressed rumours of a feud between him and Afrobeats star Davido.

Naija News reports that Rema dismissed the reports, saying there is no issue between him and Davido despite what fans may believe.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker made this known during an interview with Ebro Laura Style on Saturday where he spoke about comparisons and the role fans play in creating tension between artistes.

According to Rema, he has a lot of respect for older artistes in the Nigerian music industry and does not have any problem with Davido.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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