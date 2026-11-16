Not Every Relationship Has To Be Public – Davido Speaks On Bond With Rema

Afrobeats singer Davido has spoken on his relationship with fellow music star Rema, revealing that they regularly communicate over the phone.

Naija News reports that the DMW boss in an interview with The Boy From Ojo, disclosed that Rema sometimes calls him and they spend as much as an hour discussing different aspects of life.

He described Rema as a respectful person and referred to him as his Edo brother.

He stated that although they have not worked together in the studio, he would not rule out the possibility of releasing a song with Rema in the future.

He said: “Rema is my Edo brother. We have a great relationship and talk for an hour whenever he calls. Not every relationship has to be public. He’s very respectful, and our convos are about life, not music. We haven’t recorded a song yet, but that could happen in the future.

“People don’t know that me and Rema have a great relationship, like bro literally be calling me talking for like one hour.”

In other news, Rema, has addressed rumours of a feud between him and Afrobeats star Davido.

Naija News reports that Rema dismissed the reports, saying there is no issue between him and Davido despite what fans may believe.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker made this known during an interview with Ebro Laura Style on Saturday where he spoke about comparisons and the role fans play in creating tension between artistes.

According to Rema, he has a lot of respect for older artistes in the Nigerian music industry and does not have any problem with Davido.