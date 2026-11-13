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I Won’t Make Music With You If We’re Not Cool – Rema

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Rema
Rema

Key Takeaways

  • Rema said he would not collaborate with artistes he does not have a good relationship with simply to satisfy fans or suggest they are friends.
  • Speaking during an Instagram Live session about artistes absent from his album, Rema said every collaboration on the project grew naturally from genuine relationships.
  • In a separate Jam FM interview, Rema said he avoids displaying his wealth online because he does not want young people to feel pressured by his success.

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has explained why he is unwilling to collaborate with some fellow Afrobeats artistes.

He said he would not work with anyone simply to satisfy fans or create the impression that they have a good relationship.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an Instagram Live session while addressing questions about the artistes who were absent from his album.

Rema explained that all the collaborations on the project happened naturally and were based on genuine relationships between him and the artistes involved.

According to the singer, he sees no reason to record a song with an artiste he does not have a good relationship with just because fans want to see them work together.

He said: “I will not make music with you if we are not cool. I will not make music just to appeal the fans so it will look like we are not fighting.”

In other news, Rema explained why he avoids showing off his wealth and achievements on social media, saying he does not want young people to feel pressured by his success.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star made this known during an interview with Jam FM.

According to the 26-year-old singer, many young people admire him and see him as an example of what they hope to achieve in life.

He noted that his success could make some of them feel they are falling behind if he constantly displays his wealth online.

Rema explained that he is mindful of how people may interpret his lifestyle, especially those who are still working towards their personal and professional goals.

He said he does not want anyone to compare their progress with his or feel the need to achieve success within a particular period.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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