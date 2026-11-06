How Can My Oga Call for Mohbad’s Catalogue Or Try To Sign Zino? – Israel DMW Defends Davido Over VDM’s Accusation

The logistics manager to Nigerian award-winning singer, Davido, Israel DMW, has clarified allegations of involvement in the ordeal of his colleague, Naira Marley, in the wake of the death of his signee, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that this follows a video on social media by critic VeryDarkMan, fondly called VDM, on Thursday, in which he explained his fallout with Davido, Zlatan, and others.

VDM said his disagreement with Davido, Zlatan and others stems from their different positions during the campaign for justice for late Mohbad.

According to VDM, his friendship with the Nigerian singers soured after he obtained a WhatsApp group conversation in 2025 that allegedly revealed some people in Davido’s circle were involved in his arrest in 2024.

VDM said he repeatedly called Davido for a response, but he failed to respond.

In response, Israel DMW, in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, said Davido had no hand in Naira Marley’s ordeal and was not part of any plot to see VDM arrested.

Israel also dismissed claims that Davido has called for Mohbad’s catalogue or even tried to sign Zino to his record label, and those who discussed such issues with VDM lied.

He said, “Dearest Nigerians, Oga had no hand in Naira Marley’s ordeals during his trying times in Mohbad’s case or in any plot to see VDM being arrested. Those who were in that WhatsApp group got there without his introduction or approval. Why would Oga be joining issues with Samklef?

“Oga called for Mohbad’s catalogue, or even tried to sign Zino? How na? Those who told VDM that fully lied.

“Serious pressure even came for Oga to unfollow Naira Marley on Instagram, and he said categorically, ” No, no,” that he wants the police to do their job. That he doesn’t want to believe any hearsay. Naira and Oga are cool. They even made a hit song.

“On the issue that happened in Naira’s house, it was our then Tolu 30bg who had issues with one of Naira’s boys. Nobody was beaten or attacked. Thank you all.”