Same People Who Protested Against Bad Government Are Now Campaigning For Politicians – Davido

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed concern over bad governance, injustice and the hardship facing many Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an appearance on the I Wanna Talk podcast.

Davido recounted the 2020 EndSARS protests, saying he initially believed the nationwide demonstrations would lead to genuine reforms in Nigeria.

According to him, the level of participation and determination shown by Nigerians during the protests made him hopeful that the country was finally moving towards a better future.

However, he said his hope gradually faded when normal activities, including celebrations and parties, resumed shortly after the protests.

He said: “I was happy to see Nigerians protest during EndSARS. I thought change was coming, but December came and people were partying. Even me, who was initially optimistic about the movement got discouraged. I was like we can’t kill ourselves. We have kids and people we are living for.

“Once the government is bad, there would be hardship. I can’t even advise people who are going through economic hardship because I am not going through what they are going through, even though I have my own struggles, too. What I can say is, Nigeria, fix up. The country has to change from politicians to citizens, everything.

“We can’t change our society until we change our mindset as a people. Today, the same people that were protesting against bad government are campaigning for politicians. Those who claim to fight for the people often change when they get power.”