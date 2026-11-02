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Same People Who Protested Against Bad Government Are Now Campaigning For Politicians – Davido

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Nigerian Singer, Davido
Nigerian Singer, Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Davido criticised bad governance in Nigeria and said some people who protested against it are now campaigning for politicians.
  • Speaking on the I Wanna Talk podcast, Davido said the participation and determination Nigerians showed during the 2020 EndSARS protests initially gave him hope for reforms.
  • Davido called for changes among politicians and citizens, saying Nigerians must change their mindset before they can change society.

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed concern over bad governance, injustice and the hardship facing many Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an appearance on the I Wanna Talk podcast.

Davido recounted the 2020 EndSARS protests, saying he initially believed the nationwide demonstrations would lead to genuine reforms in Nigeria.

According to him, the level of participation and determination shown by Nigerians during the protests made him hopeful that the country was finally moving towards a better future.

However, he said his hope gradually faded when normal activities, including celebrations and parties, resumed shortly after the protests.

He said: “I was happy to see Nigerians protest during EndSARS. I thought change was coming, but December came and people were partying. Even me, who was initially optimistic about the movement got discouraged. I was like we can’t kill ourselves. We have kids and people we are living for.

“Once the government is bad, there would be hardship. I can’t even advise people who are going through economic hardship because I am not going through what they are going through, even though I have my own struggles, too. What I can say is, Nigeria, fix up. The country has to change from politicians to citizens, everything.

“We can’t change our society until we change our mindset as a people. Today, the same people that were protesting against bad government are campaigning for politicians. Those who claim to fight for the people often change when they get power.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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