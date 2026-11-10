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Davido Reveals Why He Gets Kicked Out Of London Hotels

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Nigerian Singer, Davido
Nigerian Singer, Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Davido said London hotels sometimes kick him out after two days because he travels with a large group of staff and family members.
  • Speaking to Afrobeats Unfiltered, Davido said he only likes booking Airbnb properties when he knows the owners, so he would not pay for damage.
  • Davido maintained that he has enough money to cover his accommodation and other expenses despite the challenges of travelling with his entourage.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed why he sometimes gets kicked out of hotels in London after staying for just two days.

Naija News reports that the music star explained that his frequent travels with a large number of staff members and family make it difficult for him to stay in some hotels for extended periods.

Davido, in an interview with Afrobeats Unfiltered, disclosed that he usually travels with several people, a situation that often creates accommodation challenges during his visits to the United Kingdom.

The singer also spoke about his reluctance to use Airbnb apartments, explaining that he prefers booking such properties only when he knows the owners of the buildings.

According to him, knowing the property owners gives him some level of comfort because he would not have to worry about paying for damages if anything gets broken during his stay.

Despite these challenges, the award-winning singer maintained that he has enough money to cover his accommodation and other expenses.

He said: “I get kicked out of hotels in London after two days because I have a lot of staff and family who travel with me. I don’t like booking Airbnb unless I know the owners of the building, so when I break something, I don’t have to pay. But I’ve got a lot of money, though”.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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