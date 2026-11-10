Davido Reveals Why He Gets Kicked Out Of London Hotels

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed why he sometimes gets kicked out of hotels in London after staying for just two days.

Naija News reports that the music star explained that his frequent travels with a large number of staff members and family make it difficult for him to stay in some hotels for extended periods.

Davido, in an interview with Afrobeats Unfiltered, disclosed that he usually travels with several people, a situation that often creates accommodation challenges during his visits to the United Kingdom.

The singer also spoke about his reluctance to use Airbnb apartments, explaining that he prefers booking such properties only when he knows the owners of the buildings.

According to him, knowing the property owners gives him some level of comfort because he would not have to worry about paying for damages if anything gets broken during his stay.

Despite these challenges, the award-winning singer maintained that he has enough money to cover his accommodation and other expenses.

He said: “I get kicked out of hotels in London after two days because I have a lot of staff and family who travel with me. I don’t like booking Airbnb unless I know the owners of the building, so when I break something, I don’t have to pay. But I’ve got a lot of money, though”.