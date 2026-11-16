Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops To 14.06%

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% recorded in September.

Naija News reports that the figures are based on the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The October inflation rate also declined by 4.91 percentage points from 18.97% recorded in October 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in October 2026 was 0.43%, which was 0.38% higher than the rate recorded in September 2026 (0.06%). This means that in October 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2026, according to the NBS statistics.

The bureau added that the food inflation rate in October 2026 was 19.13% year-on-year and -0.75% month-on-month.

Urban Inflation

On a year-on-year basis, in October 2026, the urban inflation rate was 14.84%. On a month-on-month basis, the urban inflation rate was 0.43% in October 2026, down by 0.10% compared to September 2026 (0.53%). The corresponding twelve-month average for the urban inflation rate was 15.59% in October 2026. This was 11.40% points lower compared to the 26.99% reported in October 2025.

Rural Inflation

The rural inflation rate in October 2026 was 12.17% on a year-on-year basis. On a month-on-month basis, the rural inflation rate in October 2026 was 0.18%, up by 1.07% compared to September 2026 (-0.89%). The corresponding twelve-month average for the rural inflation rate in October 2026 was 14.79%. This was 9.79% points lower compared to the 24.58% recorded in October 2025.

Food Inflation

According to the NBS, The Food inflation rate in October 2026 was 19.13% on a year-on-year basis and stood at 16.30% in the same month of the preceding year (October 2025).

However, on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in October 2026 was -0.75%, up by 0.80% points from September 2026 (-1.55%).

The NBS said this can be attributed to the rate of change in the average prices of the following products: Vegetable Oil (75cl), Titus Sardines (125g), Green Peas (Prepacked), Mackerel Frozen, Croakers (Apo), Rice Local, Catfish Fresh, Beef tripes, Palm oil (75cl), Millet Flour (sold loose), etc.