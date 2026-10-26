FBI Arrests 9 Fraudsters In Nigeria, Seize 53 Devices

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has arrested 9 suspected fraudsters during its latest operation in Nigeria.

The FBI also seized 53 electronic devices, while $11 million in potentially freezable funds were identified across multiple countries.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed by the FBI Director, Kash Patel, in a post on the 𝕏 account on Sunday.

He thanked Nigeria’s security agencies for their cooperation in the successful operation.

Patel also vowed that justice will find other criminals targeting Americans from overseas, saying the fraudsters are exploiting innocent victims and stealing their life savings.

“Operation Blackout is taking the fight directly to the international cybercriminal networks stealing billions from Americans.

“Our latest operation in Nigeria delivered:

9 ARRESTS.

53 electronic devices seized.

$11 MILLION in potentially freezable funds identified across multiple countries.

“These scam centers exploit innocent victims, steal life savings, and operate across international borders believing they are beyond the reach of law enforcement.

“They’re wrong.

“Thanks to Nigerian law enforcement and our partners in London for their outstanding cooperation.

“To the criminals targeting Americans from overseas: JUSTICE WILL FIND YOU,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the FBI has arrested six of the most-wanted fraudsters on its list.

The suspects were arrested across four continents on allegations involving various scam activities.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on 𝕏 by the FBI Director, Kash Patel, on Sunday.

According to Patel, the arrests and other operations also led to the seizure of about $17 billion.

Those arrested according to the FBI list are:

1. Manjit Singh Bedi

2. Elaine Agene Esco

3. Khalid Ahmed Satary

4. Herbert Leon Kimble

5. Sahid Abdullahi Ereg

6. Emylee Thai.