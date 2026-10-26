FBI Arrests Six Most-wanted Fraudsters (Full List)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has arrested six of the most-wanted fraudsters on its list.

The suspects were arrested across four continents on allegations involving various scam activities.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on 𝕏 by the FBI Director, Kash Patel, on Sunday.

According to Patel, the arrests and other operations also led to the seizure of about $17 billion.

He praised the achievements of the FBI’s international fugitive-hunting efforts and its campaign against global scam centres codenamed Operation Blackout.

According to Patel, the “six fugitives collectively spent more than 4,000 days on the run.”

He said the suspects had believed that fleeing the United States and hiding abroad would put them beyond the reach of American law enforcement.

“They were wrong,” Patel wrote, adding that the FBI and its international partners would continue pursuing people accused of defrauding Americans, regardless of where they were hiding.

In a separate update on Operation Blackout, Patel said the campaign had resulted in the seizure of nearly $17 billion, the arrest of hundreds of alleged scammers and the freeing of thousands of trafficked workers.

The wider operation has also involved raids on suspected scam centres, the disruption of online infrastructure used for fraud and efforts to identify people trafficked into working for criminal networks.

He added that more than 10,000 Americans had been warned before losing their money, helping to prevent an estimated $670 million in financial losses.

“We’re not just investigating these criminal enterprises.

“We’re dismantling their networks, disrupting their finances, rescuing victims, and holding those responsible accountable,” he said.

Patel described the scam centres as criminal operations that exploit victims and target Americans through international fraud schemes.

He, however, added that the FBI will not relent in its efforts to ensure the criminals are brought to justice.

“To every criminal organization targeting Americans: Justice will find you,” he added.

Those arrested according to the FBI list are:

1. Manjit Singh Bedi

2. Elaine Agene Esco

3. Khalid Ahmed Satary

4. Herbert Leon Kimble

5. Sahid Abdullahi Ereg

6. Emylee Thai