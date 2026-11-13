53 Nigerians Arrested In Malaysia For Immigration Offences

At least 53 Nigerians have been arrested in Malaysia over immigration offences between January and October 31, making them the largest group of Africans picked up during the period.

Out of the 53 Nigerians, 47 were arrested for entering or staying in the country without valid immigration papers.

The figures were released by Malaysia’s Immigration Department Director-General, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, in an interview with Malaysian Newspaper, Utusan Malaysia, published on Friday, Naija News reports.

A total of 112 Africans were arrested during the period. After Nigeria, Uganda had the next highest number with 13 arrests, while Kenya recorded 10 and Ghana had eight.

Other African nationals arrested were from Somalia and Tanzania, with six people each; Senegal, four; Algeria, Burkina Faso, Togo and The Gambia, with three or two people each. One person each was also arrested from Guinea, Zimbabwe and Libya.

Shaaban said most of those arrested were found to have entered Malaysia or remained in the country without a valid pass or permit.

He said 85 people were arrested for this offence under Section 6(1)(c) of Malaysia’s Immigration Act 1959/63, with Nigerians making up 47 of the cases.

“The primary offence recorded is entering and remaining in the country without a valid pass or permit, under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63; this resulted in 85 arrests, 47 of which involved Nigerian nationals,” he said.

The immigration chief said 23 others were arrested for staying in Malaysia beyond the period allowed by their permits.

Three people were also picked up for breaking the conditions attached to their immigration passes.

Another Nigerian was arrested for allegedly having forged documents.

The authorities also arrested an Algerian employer accused of employing foreign workers without valid immigration papers.

Shaaban said the operations were aimed at stopping foreigners from staying in Malaysia illegally. He added that employers who hire or provide accommodation for undocumented migrants would also face action.

He said, “These ongoing enforcement operations reflect the authorities’ steadfast commitment to curbing the presence of undocumented migrants and taking firm action against any employers who harbor or employ them.”

The Malaysian newspaper did not name the Nigerians arrested or state where they were picked up.

The arrests come days after three Nigerians were arrested in Delhi, India, for allegedly staying in the country without valid immigration documents.

The three men were picked up during an immigration check in southwest Delhi on October 31 and later taken to a detention centre, Naija News understands.