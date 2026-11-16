Olympic Eagles Of Nigeria Make Late Squad Changes Ahead Of DR Congo Clash

The Olympic Eagles of Nigeria have made two late changes to their squad ahead of Tuesday’s crucial second-leg encounter against DR Congo in the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Naija News gathered that Bendel Insurance forward Alex Oweilayefa and Warri Wolves midfielder Lucky Oraro have joined the squad as replacements for Zadok Yohanna and Daniel Daga, who will miss the return fixture at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Yohanna picked up an injury during Nigeria’s 2-0 first-leg defeat in Lubumbashi on Friday. The Brighton winger was forced off in the 25th minute and has returned to England for medical assessment and treatment.

Daga, who started the encounter, also withdrew after his club, Molde FK, requested his release ahead of Friday’s Eliteserien fixture against Bodø/Glimt.

Oweilayefa and Oraro linked up with the team after the Olympic Eagles arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday. The squad subsequently travelled to their camp in Ijebu Ode.

Both players are expected to participate in Monday’s official training session scheduled for 2.30 pm as the team steps up preparations for the decisive encounter.

Oweilayefa, 19, joins the squad in good scoring form after finding the net in Bendel Insurance’s 2-1 defeat to Shooting Stars on Friday. He has also scored twice earlier in the season.

Oraro, meanwhile, has impressed with his performances for Warri Wolves in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

A win on aggregate would take the Olympic Eagles closer to a place at the Egypt 2027 U-23 AFCON and maintain their ambition of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Nigeria last participated in the U-23 AFCON in 2019, when they suffered a group-stage exit. The country won the competition for the first time in 2015 under former Super Eagles striker Samson Siasia, defeating Algeria 2-1 in the final.