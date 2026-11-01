Olympic Eagles Release Seven Players For NPFL Weekend Fixtures

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles have released seven players from their training camp to feature for their respective clubs in this weekend’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixtures.

The decision followed requests from several NPFL clubs to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with Nasarawa United receiving the highest number of players.

The team’s media officer, Niyi Busari, confirmed the development in an update to sports journalists.

The players released are Utake Emmanuel of Rivers United; Joshua Jofrank, Olughu Onu Chinemerem and Muhammad Muhammad Umar of Nasarawa United; Owelayafa Alex of Bendel Insurance; Samuel Victor Umoh of Sporting Lagos; and Ikechukwu Junior of Ikorodu City.

Nasarawa United account for three of the seven players, while Rivers United, Bendel Insurance, Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City have one representative each.

The release is a boost for Nasarawa United, who occupy third position on the NPFL table with 17 points from 10 matches.

The Solid Miners are level on points with Rivers United and Rangers and could move to the top of the standings for the first time this season if they defeat Kano Pillars later today, November 1.

Other NPFL games scheduled for today are: Enyimba vs. Kun Khalifat, Shooting Stars vs. Abia Warriors, Plateau United vs. Warri Wolves, Kwara United vs. Bendel Insurance, Inter Lagos vs. Ranchers Bees, Rivers United vs. Enugu Rangers, and Katsina United vs. Sporting Lagos. All the games will kick off at 4 p.m. simultaneously.

Meanwhile, head coach Eric Chelle will continue preparations with the remaining players ahead of Nigeria’s two-legged qualifying encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo in November.

The Olympic Eagles will host the first leg on November 13 before travelling for the return fixture on November 17 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Nigeria have played one friendly match in preparation for the qualifiers, drawing 0-0 against Nigeria National League side Remo Stars in Ikenne.

Chelle fielded a home-based squad for the encounter, with Ikorodu City defender Aderemi Adeoye, who recently made his debut against Russia, captaining the team.

The squad will continue preparations in Ijebu Ode and Ikenne, with Chelle expected to add foreign-based professionals ahead of the first leg.