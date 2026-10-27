Kun Khalifat Appoints Nwabuwah, Warri Wolves Appeal NPFL Sanctions

Kun Khalifat have appointed Emmanuel Ifeanyi Nwabuwah as the club’s co-ordinator for the 2026/27 season, while Warri Wolves plan to appeal sanctions imposed by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following an attack on a match official.

Kun Khalifat announced Nwabuwah’s appointment on their official 𝕏 account on Tuesday, welcoming him ahead of the new season.

“Kun Khalifat FC is pleased to announce Mr Emmanuel Ifeanyi Nwabuwah as the Co-ordinator of the club for the 2026/2027 football season,” the club stated.

“We welcome him and wish him a successful and impactful tenure in the colours of Kun Khalifat FC.”

The appointment comes after Kun Khalifat defeated Inter Lagos 1-0 on Sunday to record their third consecutive home victory.

The win lifted the club to 15th in the NPFL table, with 12 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Warri Wolves have confirmed plans to appeal the sanctions imposed by the league following an attack on a match official after their goalless draw against Kano Pillars on Sunday.

The NPFL fined the Seasiders ₦4.2 million, deducted three points and three goals from their record, and ordered them to play their next five home league matches behind closed doors.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, Warri Wolves said they would seek leniency, citing their efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect involved in the incident.

“Following the league’s decision, an appeal will be filed, requesting leniency in view of the efforts made by the club to apprehend the suspect, the available video evidence showing the club’s caution to the individual, and the subsequent arrest of the suspect,” the club stated.

The club acknowledged the seriousness of the incident and said it respected the league’s disciplinary process, while expressing hope that the appeal would receive favourable consideration.

Warri Wolves warned that the three-point deduction would affect their position in the table, reducing their tally from 12 to nine points and dropping them from 14th to 17th if the sanction stands.

The Seasiders also urged their supporters to remain calm and united while awaiting the outcome of the appeal, describing the situation as a difficult moment for the club.

“Warri Wolves is bigger than any individual, administration, coach or player. It is a legacy we must all protect,” the statement added.

“As we await the outcome of the appeal, let us continue to stand behind Warri Wolves.

“We hope for the best and trust that the appeal will receive fair and compassionate consideration.”