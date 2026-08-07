Kun Khalifat FC Set For Majority Takeover Ahead Of New NPFL Season

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Kun Khalifat FC are on the verge of a significant ownership change after the club’s shareholders began the process of selling a majority stake to a prospective investor.

The Owerri-based club could soon come under new leadership, with discussions already underway as preparations continue for the 2026/27 NPFL season.

Kun Khalifat FC president Amaefula Michael confirmed the development in a letter addressed to the NPFL, revealing that negotiations with a prospective buyer are in progress.

“On behalf of the shareholders of Kun Khalifat of Owerri, I hereby confirm that we are in the process of handing over the majority shares of the company to a prospective buyer,” Michael wrote to the NPFL.

“You will be duly informed when the process is concluded. Meanwhile, we appeal to you to commence the process of transfer of ownership to the prospective buyer.”

If the deal is completed, the incoming investor will assume a controlling interest in the club after the required ownership transfer procedures are finalised.

However, any delay beyond the start of the new NPFL campaign could complicate plans for a possible change of the club’s name, as league regulations may affect such a move once the season is underway.

The identity of the prospective buyer and the financial details of the proposed takeover have not yet been disclosed. More information is expected after the transaction is completed.

Naija News reports that Kun Khalifat earned promotion to the NPFL for the 2025/26 season and defied financial difficulties to preserve their top-flight status in their debut campaign.