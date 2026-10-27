NPFL Sanctions Abia Warriors, Katsina United, Warri Wolves

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Abia Warriors, Katsina United and Warri Wolves for security breaches and other disciplinary offences during their respective home matches.

Abia Warriors were fined ₦3.2m for failing to provide adequate security, as agreed at the pre-match technical meeting ahead of their fixture against Niger Tornadoes.

The Umuahia-based club was also found guilty of an attempt by one of its officials to disrupt the live broadcast of the match by harassing a crew member of the league’s broadcast partner.

In addition to the fine, Abia Warriors multimedia officer Chidera Favour Igwe has been suspended from all NPFL match activities for five matches.

Katsina United received a ₦2m fine for failing to provide adequate and effective security during their match against Plateau United. The club was also sanctioned for allowing supporters to encroach onto the field of play.

Warri Wolves received the heaviest punishment following the unruly conduct of their supporters during Sunday’s Matchday 10 fixture against Kano Pillars in Ozoro.

The Seasiders were fined ₦4.2m and deducted three points and three goals from their accumulated tally. They must also play their next three home matches behind closed doors.

According to the NPFL, Warri Wolves failed to provide adequate security at the stadium, leading to an assault on match officials after the final whistle.

The league added that the second assistant referee sustained a nose injury and was left bleeding during the incident.

All three clubs have 48 hours from the date of notification to appeal their respective sanctions in line with the league’s disciplinary procedures.