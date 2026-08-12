Katsina United Deny Chinedu Ozor Regained Consciousness After Collapse

Katsina United have dismissed reports that midfielder Chinedu Ozor regained consciousness after collapsing and being pronounced dead during a pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes in Katsina.

Naija News reports that Ozor collapsed during the match at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium and died despite efforts to save him. The club, in a statement posted on its 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, said reports suggesting he later came back to life were false.

“We have seen reports claiming that Chinedu later regained consciousness back to life. We understand that people desperately wanted this to be true. We all did. But sadly, those reports are not true,” Katsina United said.

The club explained that the confusion arose after Ozor’s family, still in shock following the incident, requested further medical confirmation before his body was taken to the mortuary.

“In the heartbreaking moments after the incident, Chinedu’s family, overwhelmed by shock and refusing to give up hope, asked for further medical confirmation before his body was taken to the morgue,” the statement said.

Katsina United stressed that the request for another medical confirmation did not mean the player had survived. “That moment of hope must not be turned into a story that Chinedu survived. He did not regain consciousness. He passed away,” the club added.

The club urged supporters and the wider public to stop spreading rumours and unverified reports about Ozor’s condition. “So please, we ask from the bottom of our hearts: stop the rumours. Stop the false reports. Stop sharing unverified information,” it said.

Katsina United also appealed for privacy and compassion as Ozor’s family, teammates and friends mourn his death. “At this moment, what his family needs is compassion, not speculation. What his teammates need is space to grieve. And what Chinedu deserves is to be remembered with dignity,” the club said. “Please let us allow him to rest.”