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NPFL Results: Rangers Beat Kwara United, Enyimba Suffer Another Defeat

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By Ernest Victor
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Key Takeaways

  • Enugu Rangers maintained their lead at the top of the NPFL table after beating Kwara United one-0 on Sunday.
  • Victor Chimezie scored in the 40th minute to secure the victory, taking Rangers to 24 points with a game in hand.
  • Enyimba lost one-0 to Ranchers Bees in Minna, adding to earlier defeats against Katsina United and Shooting Stars as they battle to escape the relegation zone.

Enugu Rangers strengthened their position at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table with a 1-0 win over Kwara United on Sunday, while Enyimba suffered another defeat after losing by the same scoreline to Ranchers Bees.

Victor Chimezie scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute to secure all three points for Rangers at the expense of Kwara United.

The victory continued Rangers’ impressive run following their 1-0 win over Bendel Insurance in a rescheduled fixture on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes moved to 24 points, with a game in hand, to maintain their position at the summit as they push for the league title.

Meanwhile, Enyimba’s struggles continued at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, where Ranchers Bees claimed a 1-0 victory over the nine-time Nigerian champions.

The defeat added to the pressure on the Aba-based club, who have struggled for consistency this season. Previous losses to Katsina United and Shooting Stars have also left them battling to move away from the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Nasarawa United secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Plateau United in Lafia. Plateau United’s hopes of recovering from the setback suffered a major blow after Sabbath Mancha received a red card, leaving the visitors with 10 players.

Abia Warriors also dropped points after playing out a 2-2 draw against Doma United in Umuahia.

Tijani Azeez gave Doma United the lead in the fifth minute before Emeka Obioma equalised for the hosts in the 37th minute.

Naija News gathered that Samuel Akpan restored Doma United’s advantage in the 69th minute, but Obioma scored again 10 minutes later to rescue a point for Abia Warriors.

NPFL Matchday 12 Results

Kun Khalifat FC 1-1 Kano Pillars
Warri Wolves 1-1 Katsina United
Barau FC 1-0 Shooting Stars
Ranchers Bees 1-0 Enyimba
Enugu Rangers 1-0 Kwara United
Nasarawa United 3-1 Plateau United
Abia Warriors 2-2 Doma United
Bendel Insurance 2-1 Niger Tornadoes

Pending Fixtures

Ikorodu City vs Inter Lagos FC, Monday, 9 November, 4pm.
Sporting Lagos vs Rivers United, Tuesday, 10 November, 4pm.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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