NPFL Matchday 12 Fixtures: Ranchers Bees Host Enyimba, Plateau United Get New GM

Ranchers Bees will host Enyimba at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna on Sunday, November 8, as the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters Matchday 12.

The fixture, scheduled for a 4pm kick-off, will be played at a new venue after Ranchers Bees announced the change in a statement on Thursday.

The Kaduna-based club have been using the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano as their temporary home ground this season because their original stadium in Kaduna is undergoing rehabilitation.

Ranchers Bees have endured a difficult return to the top flight after more than two decades away. They have recorded two wins, three draws and five defeats in 11 matches, leaving them 19th on the table with nine points.

Meanwhile, Plateau United have appointed Gideon Izang as their new General Manager as part of a management restructuring aimed at strengthening the club’s operations.

Izang previously served as the club’s Sporting Director before his promotion, while Dr Alhassan Yakmut will continue as chairman in an acting capacity until further notice.

Naija News gathered that Plateau United have recorded four wins, four draws and three defeats in 11 league matches this season.

The Jos-based club will travel to face Nasarawa United on Sunday in another Matchday 12 encounter.

NPFL Matchday 12 Fixtures

Friday, 6 November

6pm: Kun Khalifat FC vs Kano Pillars

Saturday, 7 November

4pm: Sporting Lagos vs Rivers United

Sunday, 8 November

4pm: Warri Wolves vs Katsina United

4pm: Barau FC vs Shooting Stars

4pm: Ranchers Bees vs Enyimba

4pm: Enugu Rangers vs Kwara United

4pm: Nasarawa United vs Plateau United

4pm: Abia Warriors vs Doma United

4pm: Bendel Insurance vs Niger Tornadoes

Monday, 9 November

4pm: Ikorodu City vs Inter Lagos FC