Rivers United, Enugu Rangers Maintain Joint NPFL Lead As Enyimba Boost Survival Hopes

Rivers United and Enugu Rangers remain joint leaders of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after playing out a 1-1 draw in their Matchday 11 fixture on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Both teams had the chance to move clear at the top of the table but settled for a point each, leaving the title race wide open as the season progresses.

The result ensured that neither side gained an advantage in the standings, with their closest challengers still within touching distance.

Meanwhile, Enyimba boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kun Khalifat.

The nine-time league champions claimed three valuable points but remain in the relegation zone. They will need a consistent run of results to climb out of danger and preserve their top-flight status.

Shooting Stars recorded the biggest victory of the matchday, thrashing Abia Warriors 4-1.

Bendel Insurance defeated Kwara United 2-1, while Kano Pillars secured a 2-0 home win against Nasarawa United. Katsina United also claimed a 2-1 win over Sporting Lagos.

Plateau United and Warri Wolves shared the points in a 1-1 draw, while Inter Lagos and Ranchers Bees played out an identical result.

In Saturday’s fixtures, Doma United and Ikorodu City settled for a 2-2 draw, while Niger Tornadoes and Barau FC opened the matchday with a goalless stalemate on Friday.