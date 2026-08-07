2026/2027 NPFL Season Opener Fixtures Confirmed

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has unveiled the fixtures for the opening weekend of the 2026/27 season, with defending champions Rangers set to begin their title defence at home against Katsina United.

Rangers, who lifted a record-extending ninth NPFL title last season, will welcome Katsina United to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, popularly known as the Cathedral, in Enugu on Sunday, 30 August. The Flying Antelopes will be aiming to make a winning start as they seek to retain their crown.

The new campaign gets underway on Friday, 28 August, with former champions Shooting Stars hosting newly promoted Inter Lagos at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. The fixture marks Inter Lagos’ first appearance in the Nigerian top flight after securing promotion from the Nigeria National League last season.

Among the standout fixtures on the opening weekend, Kwara United will entertain four-time champions Kano Pillars in Ilorin, while Rivers United begin their campaign at home against Plateau United.

Former champions Enyimba travel to face Niger Tornadoes in Minna, Bendel Insurance host regional rivals Warri Wolves, and Doma United welcome Sporting Lagos.

Elsewhere, Ikorodu City take on Ranchers Bees, Abia Warriors face Kun Khalifat FC in Umuahia, while newly promoted Barau FC start life in the NPFL with a home clash against Nasarawa United.

The 2026/27 NPFL season will run from 28 August 2026 until 30 May 2027, with clubs hoping to make an early statement in the race for the title, continental qualification places and survival.

2026/27 NPFL Matchday One fixtures

Shooting Stars vs Inter Lagos (Friday, 28 August)

Ikorodu City vs Ranchers Bees

Abia Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC

Barau FC vs Nasarawa United

Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves

Rangers vs Katsina United

Rivers United vs Plateau United

Kwara United vs Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes vs Enyimba

Doma United vs Sporting Lagos