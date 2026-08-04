NPFL Set To Unveil New Title Sponsor Worth $7.5 Million Ahead Of 2026/27 Season

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is close to announcing a new title sponsor ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, with Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye confirming that negotiations have entered the final stage.

Speaking to reporters at the Maldron Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, Elegbeleye said the agreement is expected to be unveiled before the league’s Annual General Meeting on August 7.

“We are finalising the details. I have travelled abroad to conclude discussions and ensure everything is properly put in place. Beyond becoming our title sponsor, this partnership will also strengthen our digital presence as we work to grow the league’s social media platforms through influencers and strategic content creation,” he said.

The NPFL is also preparing to boost its connection with supporters through a fresh fan engagement campaign involving some of Nigeria’s leading entertainers. Elegbeleye disclosed that discussions have already taken place, with agreements expected to be signed in the coming days.

“I have spoken with a couple of top entertainers, and we are expected to sign agreements with them in the coming days,” he said. “They have agreed to support this initiative for the development of Nigerian football and have even indicated they would attend more than one league match. Their involvement, alongside our new title sponsor and digital campaign, will significantly increase the league’s visibility and fan engagement.”

The league chairman added that the NPFL will establish a dedicated social media department made up of experienced sports journalists, digital content creators and young media professionals. The initiative is designed to improve the league’s online presence and deliver consistent content to supporters across digital platforms.

“We are setting up a social media department that will bring together journalists who have remained committed to the league and young, creative media professionals. Our goal is to consistently tell the NPFL story and connect with fans across digital platforms,” he said.

Elegbeleye also restated the league’s commitment to maintaining its August to May calendar, saying it reflects the growing professionalism of the competition. He urged clubs to complete their licensing requirements before the start of the new season to ensure a smooth kick-off.

“We are determined to sustain the culture of starting the league on schedule. It reflects our seriousness and aligns with global football standards. We also want all clubs to complete their club licensing requirements before the season begins because we do not want any team left behind,” the football administrator said.

Reports indicate that the proposed title sponsorship agreement is worth more than $7.5 million over three years. If completed, it would rank among the biggest commercial deals ever secured by the NPFL.