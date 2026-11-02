23 Players, 11 Officials In Olympic Eagles Camp Ahead Of DR Congo Clash

The Olympic Eagles of Nigeria have intensified preparations for their 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with 23 players and 11 officials currently in camp in Ogun State ahead of their two-legged encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The team, led by head coach Éric Chelle, opened camp at AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode before moving their training sessions to Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The first training session took place on Tuesday, October 27, with 28 players initially participating. Five Sporting Lagos players were among the early arrivals, while four more players and an assistant coach later joined the squad.

Rangers International players also reported to camp after completing their continental commitments.

However, seven players have since been released to their respective clubs to feature in Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixtures, leaving 23 players available for the ongoing preparations.

Chelle and his technical crew have continued to assess the players through fitness exercises, ball work, passing drills, small-sided games and tactical sessions.

The Olympic Eagles also played their first friendly against Remo Stars at the club’s stadium on Saturday, with both sides playing out a goalless draw.

Nigeria will travel to Lubumbashi for the first leg against DR Congo at the TP Mazembe Stadium on Friday, November 13, before hosting the return fixture at Remo Stars Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the final qualifying round of the U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

The tournament will determine Africa’s representatives in the men’s football event at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.