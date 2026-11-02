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23 Players, 11 Officials In Olympic Eagles Camp Ahead Of DR Congo Clash

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By Ernest Victor
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Olympic Eagles players in training
Olympic Eagles players in training

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles have 23 players and 11 officials in camp in Ogun State ahead of their 2027 U-23 AFCON qualifying tie against DR Congo.
  • The team released seven players for Nigeria Premier Football League fixtures and played a goalless draw against Remo Stars in their first friendly.
  • Nigeria will face DR Congo in Lubumbashi on November 13 before hosting the return leg at Remo Stars Stadium on November 17.

The Olympic Eagles of Nigeria have intensified preparations for their 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with 23 players and 11 officials currently in camp in Ogun State ahead of their two-legged encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The team, led by head coach Éric Chelle, opened camp at AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode before moving their training sessions to Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The first training session took place on Tuesday, October 27, with 28 players initially participating. Five Sporting Lagos players were among the early arrivals, while four more players and an assistant coach later joined the squad.

Rangers International players also reported to camp after completing their continental commitments.

However, seven players have since been released to their respective clubs to feature in Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixtures, leaving 23 players available for the ongoing preparations.

Chelle and his technical crew have continued to assess the players through fitness exercises, ball work, passing drills, small-sided games and tactical sessions.

The Olympic Eagles also played their first friendly against Remo Stars at the club’s stadium on Saturday, with both sides playing out a goalless draw.

Nigeria will travel to Lubumbashi for the first leg against DR Congo at the TP Mazembe Stadium on Friday, November 13, before hosting the return fixture at Remo Stars Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the final qualifying round of the U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

The tournament will determine Africa’s representatives in the men’s football event at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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